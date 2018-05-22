Dunstable woman, 73, denies stabbing man to death
- 22 May 2018
A 73-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man to death after his body was found at a house.
Mark Evans was found dead at a property on Redfield Close, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 8 March. Post-mortem tests showed he died from a stab wound.
Angela Ayre, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, denied murder at Luton Crown Court and was released on bail by the judge.
A provisional trial date has been set for 6 August.