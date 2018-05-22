Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mark Evans was found dead at a house in Dunstable, Bedfordshire

A 73-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man to death after his body was found at a house.

Mark Evans was found dead at a property on Redfield Close, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 8 March. Post-mortem tests showed he died from a stab wound.

Angela Ayre, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, denied murder at Luton Crown Court and was released on bail by the judge.

A provisional trial date has been set for 6 August.