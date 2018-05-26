Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Michael Murphy and Thomas Reynolds escaped from HMP Springhill on 23 May

Two men who escaped from a low security prison "should not be approached," police who are looking for the pair have said.

Michael Murphy, 26, and Thomas Reynolds, 30, absconded from Category D HMP Spring Hill near Aylesbury on 23 May.

Both are serving prison sentences for burglary offences.

Det Con Tom Booth, of Aylesbury Investigation Hub, said: "We would ask the public not to approach them."

Murphy, formerly of Windsor Gardens, Hayes, is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with black hair which is short at the sides and curly on the top.

Reynolds, formerly of Drift Way, Slough, is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim to medium build, with brown hair which is short at the sides, parted on top and slicked back. He has blue eyes, a goatee beard, a scar on his left wrist and a tattoo on his right shoulder of a girl.