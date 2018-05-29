Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man arrested over Hertford woodland death released

  • 29 May 2018
Bullocks Lane, Hertford Image copyright Google
Image caption The force was called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in woodland

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in woodland has been released by police, pending further inquiries.

Police were called to woodland off Bullocks Lane, Hertford, at 21:35 BST on Saturday, after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Officers found the body of a man, who police say was in his 20s and from Hertford.

A man, in his 30s, from Hertford, was detained but later released.

Hertfordshire Police says it is treating the death as "unexplained".

