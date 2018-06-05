Image copyright Google Image caption The force was called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in woodland

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in Hertfordshire woodland.

Police discovered the body after being called to a wooded area off Bullocks Lane, Hertford, at 21:35 BST on 26 May.

Terry Fryatt, 30, of Horns Close, Hertford, is accused of killing a 28-year-old man from the town, whose name has not been released by police.

Mr Fryatt was remanded in custody by St Albans Crown Court.

He will next appear in court in August.