Police in Berkshire are to begin using a social networking website to tackle the problem of "cyber bullying".

Thames Valley Police has enlisted the help of a teenage volunteer to use Facebook to investigate and deal with harassment in Reading.

The scheme will begin on Monday. Bullies will be sent police messages warning them they could be prosecuted.

The force said it wanted to communicate with young people using a medium they were comfortable with.

Reading safer schools officer Pc Dave Thomas said: "By sending a police warning notice on Facebook, students will be made aware they could be prosecuted.

"By alerting their parents to the problem, we are aiming to nip the problem in the bud and prevent it becoming something more serious.

"Social networkers, whatever their age, often don't think about what they are writing in the same way they would think about what they write in a letter or an e-mail."