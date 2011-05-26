A fisherman was tied up and left by thieves who made off with his equipment close to a Berkshire beauty spot.

The 60-year-old got out of his van to open the barrier to fishing lakes at the Nature Discovery Centre, Thatcham, when he was confronted by two men.

They bound his hands and feet together while a third man unloaded the van and stole rare fishing equipment.

The man was found an hour later by a woman walking her dog. Witnesses are urged to contact Thames Valley Police.