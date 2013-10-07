Man who raped girl in Slough jailed for 12 years

Image caption Harjaskaran Singh disappeared after the attack and was found in London

A man has been jailed for 12 years for grooming and raping a 14-year-old girl in Berkshire.

Harjaskaran Singh, 24, was told he must serve a minimum of eight years for attacking the schoolgirl at his home in Slough in April.

Singh had previously pleaded guilty to rape, attempted rape and sexual grooming at a hearing in July.

Police said Singh had groomed the girl before taking her home, plying her with alcohol and attacking her.

Following the attack, police issued an appeal to trace Singh, of Trelawney Avenue, Langley, who was found three days later.

After the sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, investigating officer Det Con James Heath, of Thames Valley Police, said: "During these three days officers circulated Singh's image in the media and this led to the defendant being found in Southall, London. He had made efforts to change his appearance.

"He targeted this young girl when she was vulnerable and going through a very difficult time in her life.

"We are extremely grateful to the victim and her family who have showed great strength of character throughout the criminal justice process and it is down to them that we have been able to secure this conviction.

"We hope that the lengthy sentence given to Singh will help the family move on and rebuild their lives."