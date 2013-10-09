Eleven charged following drugs raids in Reading
- 9 October 2013
- From the section Berkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Eleven people have been charged following a police operation to crack down on the supply of Class A drugs in Reading.
More than 170 officers executed 22 warrants at addresses across the town on Tuesday.
Three men arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and money laundering have been bailed until 19 November.
Thames Valley Police has also made two further arrests this morning in connection with drug dealing.