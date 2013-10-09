Berkshire

Eleven charged following drugs raids in Reading

Eleven people have been charged following a police operation to crack down on the supply of Class A drugs in Reading.

More than 170 officers executed 22 warrants at addresses across the town on Tuesday.

Three men arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and money laundering have been bailed until 19 November.

Thames Valley Police has also made two further arrests this morning in connection with drug dealing.

