Body found near Reading railway station
- 13 October 2013
- From the section Berkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a young man has been discovered in the centre of Reading, at a busy station car park.
The 21-year-old, from the town, was found in Vastern Road behind the railway station on Saturday afternoon.
Officers and paramedics were alerted shortly before 14:40 BST. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the force said. The man's next of kin have been informed.