Body found near Reading railway station

The body of a young man has been discovered in the centre of Reading, at a busy station car park.

The 21-year-old, from the town, was found in Vastern Road behind the railway station on Saturday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics were alerted shortly before 14:40 BST. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the force said. The man's next of kin have been informed.