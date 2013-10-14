Slough's cycle hire docking stations are installed and tested

Image caption The cycle scheme was funded by sponsorship and a sustainable transport grant

Slough's new cycle hire scheme will be tested this week and residents encouraged to sign up before it goes live on 21 October.

Bike docking stations will go in at Slough railway station, Burnham railway station and in Leigh Road in the centre of the Slough trading estate.

Sixty bikes will be available to hire from £1 for the first 30 minutes and 50p for each hour after that.

The scheme is sponsored by the eco-energy company Anesco.

Slough Council is also funding the scheme using a £4.5m grant from the Local Sustainable Transport Fund.

It aims to reduce congestion in Slough and increase the use of more sustainable methods of transport.

The scheme is similar to London's "Boris Bikes".

From Monday people will be able to log on to a website to register and get their card and Pin number.

The council has teamed up with charity Groundwork, which will be working with young people to maintain the bikes and docking stations.

Savio DeCruz from the council's transport team, said: "The bikes are designed to help commuters from either of the stations get to the middle of the trading estate without the need to wait for a coach or bus, or fork out for a taxi."