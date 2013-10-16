Parking permit charge scrapped in Windsor and Maidenhead

Residents in part of Berkshire will no longer need to pay for street parking permits, a borough council has said.

About 4,000 residents in Windsor and Maidenhead currently pay up to £60 a year to park outside their homes.

The borough council has said restricted zones will remain in force but the permits, limited to two per household, will be issued free of charge from Monday.

Residents with permits starting in October will also receive a refund.

Previously motorists had paid £20 to park one car and a further £40 for the second vehicle.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead councillor Carwyn Cox said: "Unfortunately there are residents who have just missed out this year, but it's good news that they will benefit from free parking when they next come to renew their permit."

Parking charges will continue to be set locally in areas where local residents run their own permit schemes.

Visitor parking restrictions and charges will remain the same.