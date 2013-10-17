Rail commuters delayed by Reading signal loss

Image caption Tickets were being accepted on the underground and some First Berkshire buses

Rail passengers faced delays and cancellations due to a loss of signalling at Reading depot.

Trains were unable to leave the depot at the start of the day causing disruption to all routes through Reading.

Services were hit by delays of at least one hour during the rush hour. Bus services were provided for commuters as engineers fixed the problem.

First Great Western said services were returned to normal at about 11:00 BST.