Rail commuters delayed by Reading signal loss
- 17 October 2013
- From the section Berkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Rail passengers faced delays and cancellations due to a loss of signalling at Reading depot.
Trains were unable to leave the depot at the start of the day causing disruption to all routes through Reading.
Services were hit by delays of at least one hour during the rush hour. Bus services were provided for commuters as engineers fixed the problem.
First Great Western said services were returned to normal at about 11:00 BST.