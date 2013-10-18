Royal Berkshire Hospital to save £1m by producing energy

Image caption The hospital received £5m to improve its energy efficiency in 2011

A hospital in Reading claims it will save nearly £1m a year generating its own electricity.

Royal Berkshire Hospital said its new gas-powered turbine would provide the majority of its energy.

Hospital estates director Philip Holmes said it would also protect patient services from being affected by price rises from energy suppliers.

The system has been paid for by the Carbon And Energy Fund, an NHS partnership.

Carbon footprint

An increase in energy costs potentially means we are taking investment away from our patient services, so we're really pleased we have got this initiative. Philip Holmes, Royal Berkshire Hospital director of estates

On Thursday, British Gas became the second major energy supplier to increase its prices.

Mr Holmes said the combined heat and power unit (CHP) would "in the medium term produce 70% to 100% of the hospital's energy needs".

He added: "An increase in energy costs potentially means we are taking investment away from our patient services, so we're really pleased we have got this."

He added the new system would reduce its carbon footprint by almost 4,000 tonnes per year.

In 2011, the hospital received £5m from the Carbon And Energy Fund to install solar panels, wind turbines and the CHP.

Mr Holmes said the savings would be created by the energy produced by the CHP, exporting excess electricity to the grid and no longer needing to pay the climate change levy.