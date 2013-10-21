Slough cycle hire scheme launched

Image caption The cycle scheme aims to reduce congestion

A new cycle hire scheme is being launched in Slough.

Bike docking stations are at Slough railway station, Burnham railway station and in Leigh Road in the centre of the Slough trading estate.

Sixty bikes can be hired from 14:00 BST, at £1 for the first 30 minutes and 50p for each hour thereafter.

The scheme is sponsored by eco-energy firm Anesco and Slough Council has invested £4.5m from the Local Sustainable Transport Fund.

Savio DeCruz, from the transport team, said: "The bikes are designed to help commuters from either of the stations get to the middle of trading estate without the need to wait for a coach or bus, or fork out for a taxi.

"However, anyone who is registered can use them even if they just want to have a cycle along the canal towpath or visit a local park."

It is hoped the scheme will reduce congestion in the city and increase the use of more sustainable methods of transport.