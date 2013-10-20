Olympic boost for Bracknell Rugby Club

A Berkshire rugby club's facilities have been refurbished as part of an Olympic legacy initiative for grassroots sport.

Pitch and clubhouse improvements at Bracknell Rugby Club include new separate women's changing facilities.

The bulk of the £90,000 funding came from a Sport England Place People Play scheme set up after London 2012.

Club president John Dance said the renovation would help meet the "ever increasing demand" for the facilities.

The club, based at Lilly Hill Park, currently has 600 members.

The official opening of the new facilities by Dr Phillip Lee, MP for Bracknell, took place ahead of a league match against Worcester Wanderers.

He said: "This is the club which former England captain Lewis Moody attended as a boy, so let's hope Bracknell can go from strength to strength and produce more rugby stars of the future."