Roadworks on A329(M) to cause two-week delays to commuters

Berkshire commuters have been warned they face two weeks of delays due to temporary closures on the A329(M).

Lanes on the route were coned off on Monday until 5 November so Wokingham Council could carry out preparation work for repairs to the Loddon Viaduct.

The council said in a statement it had not anticipated the "significant disruption" experienced by drivers.

Highways councillor Keith Baker said the council had done an "appalling job" in communicating the plans.

He apologised to those affected by traffic jams and promised contractors would soon start work.

Wokingham Council is also moving cones on the slip road leading on to the A329(M) from Winnersh heading towards Bracknell to ease traffic.

Further major works on the A329(M) are also planned from 3 January 2014 until the end of March, when the Loddon Viaduct repairs will take place.