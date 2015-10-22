Berkshire

Plan for Maidenhead grammar school considered

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School. Image copyright Google
Image caption The authority said it was working on the plans with Sir William Borlase's Grammar School

A Berkshire council is examining the possibility of building a £20m grammar school in Maidenhead.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead wants to support an existing grammar school to develop a satellite school in the borough.

The authority said it was currently working on the plans with Marlow's Sir William Borlase's Grammar School.

If it goes ahead, the two-form entry school, would open by 2021 at the latest.

The authority, which has already spent £80,000 on a feasibility study, will now decide whether to approve spending up to £200,000 on a consultation and site search at a cabinet meeting on 29 October.

It comes as the government recently gave the go-ahead to a new grammar school in Kent which will be built as an "annexe" of an existing school 10 miles away.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites