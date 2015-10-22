Berkshire

Reading man and woman arrested following two deaths

Two people have died and a third is in hospital after being taken ill at a property in Reading.

A 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital from the scene in Southampton Street on Tuesday, and died the next day.

A 24-year-old man was treated by ambulance staff on Wednesday but died at the property.

A man aged 41 and a woman aged 36 were arrested on suspicion of class A drugs offences. Both have been bailed.

Post-mortem examinations and toxicology tests are due to be carried out on those who died.

The man in hospital, who is in his 40s, is in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

Drugs paraphernalia was found at the multi-occupancy property, but officers said they had not yet linked it to the deaths.

Stan Gilmour, local policing area commander for Reading, said: "We would like to thank the residents of the Southampton Street area for their patience and tolerance while we conduct our inquiries into these men's deaths."

