South West Trains reinstates morning rush-hour service from Reading to Waterloo

South West Trains is reinstating its rush-hour service from Reading to Waterloo, after cutting it last month to speed up a £275m carriage upgrade.

The removal of the 07:24 service had caused dismay among passengers, who tweeted of the "chaos" it would cause.

The train company thanked commuters for their "patience" and said the service would resume on 26 October.

The train will run at the slightly earlier time of 07:21 to fit in with a new Autumn timetable.

The cut 17:05 service from London Waterloo to Aldershot via Camberley will not resume "just yet" while the refurbishment programme continues, but is planned to be reinstated before Christmas.

South West Trains said the upgrade involves "significantly improving" more than 100 carriages "as part of the biggest investment in this network for decades".