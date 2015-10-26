New park and ride for Reading in operation

Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The old Loddon Bridge park and ride site suffered flooding from the River Lodden

A new park and ride facility serving the centre of Reading is in operation, replacing an existing flood-prone site.

The new car park near Winnersh Triangle Business Park in Wokingham replaces the Loddon Bridge site, which suffered flooding from the River Lodden.

Buses will depart every 15 minutes to the centre of Reading via the A329M.

John Kaiser, of Wokingham Borough Council, said it would provide an "express route" into Reading.

Another park and ride, Mereoak, south of junction 11 of the M4, opened in August with a capacity for 600 cars.

Figures obtained by BBC Radio Berkshire show at its busiest last week there were only 100 people using the service.

John Kaiser, Wokingham Borough Council, said: "Mereoak is beginning to build up - as time goes on people will start to use the park and ride more and more."