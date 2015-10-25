Michael Sheen calls radio show to give girl acting tips

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Millie Allen (right) was on Matt Allwright's radio show with her mum Lucy and sister Elsie

Actor Michael Sheen has given an eight-year-old acting tips for a youth theatre play after phoning in to a BBC radio station.

Presenter Matt Allwright tweeted the star when eight-year-old Millie Allen came on his BBC Radio Berkshire show asking for help learning lines.

The Queen and The Damned United star replied and called the station, telling Millie to concentrate on "feelings".

Her mum, Lucy, said Millie was "thrilled" by the advice.

Snug the Joiner

Millie has been learning lines for her role as Titania in an abridged production of A Midsummer Night's Dream being staged by Wokingham Youth Theatre.

The Welsh actor said he had played Snug the Joiner in the Shakespeare comedy earlier in his career.

He said: "The main thing [to think about] is what it is you are trying to express - the feelings you are trying to get across - and that sometimes helps you remember the words better,

"If you do forget your lines, another actor on stage can always help you out. So don't worry about it - have fun, thoroughly enjoy it," he added.

Mrs Allen said her daughter had since practised her lines with "renewed enthusiasm" following the advice.

"She really enjoyed hearing him and has taken it on all on board," she added.