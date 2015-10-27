Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Newbury

A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Newbury, Berkshire.

The man, in his 20s, was found on the northbound carriageway of the A339 near the Vodafone roundabout just after 22:00 GMT.

Police said the man is believed to have been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

The A339 was expected to remain closed northbound from the Robin Hood roundabout to the A34 until 14:00 GMT.

Sgt Simon Hills of Thames Valley Police said: "We do expect there to be substantial disruption and delays, particularly for the morning rush hour."