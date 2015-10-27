Waltham St Lawrence gypsies win right to appeal eviction

Image copyright Google Image caption About 10 families live at the Shurlock Road site in Waltham St Lawrence

Gypsy families living at an illegal campsite in Berkshire have won permission to appeal a refused application for a judicial review.

The 10 families at Shurlock Road, Waltham St Lawrence are involved in a legal battle with the council to prevent their eviction from the site.

The decision by the Court of Appeal prevents The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead from clearing the site.

The site has been occupied without planning permission since 2009.

Councillor Derek Wilson said: "Obviously we're very disappointed with the decision of the Court of Appeal as this must be frustrating for the residents of Shurlock Road."

A date for the one-day hearing is yet to be set.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council said it had set aside £300,000 in its bid to evict the families.