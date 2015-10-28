Matthew Seddon inquest: 'No reason' to call off fatal police pursuit

Image caption Matthew Seddon had points on his provisional driving licence and faced being banned if he accrued more

There was insufficient reason to call off a pursuit in which a driver was thrown from his car and hit by a police vehicle, an inquest jury ruled.

Matthew Seddon, of Reading, died in the crash on the A33 in 2013 in a pursuit involving speeds of up to 100mph.

In a narrative verdict, the jury said his speed and the fact he was not wearing a seat belt were both factors.

Jurors also found the positioning of a police car parked ahead of the 19-year-old played a part in the crash.

The pursuit started when Mr Seddon, who was driving on a provisional licence without insurance, failed to stop for an officer.

Bend in road

Reading Coroner's Court heard six Thames Valley Police vehicles were involved in the chase, which lasted three minutes 28 seconds, on 11 February, 2013.

At the point Mr Seddon crashed into the central reservation, he was travelling at between 79mph and 109mph on a 40mph road, the inquest ruled.

Image caption Six police vehicles were involved in the pursuit on the A33 in Reading

The jury said a police vehicle positioned just past a bend in the road "meant that it caused an obstruction taking up a lane".

This made it "more difficult to negotiate the bend successfully and led to Matthew Seddon losing control of his vehicle".

But the jury concluded there "wasn't sufficient reason for the pursuit to be discontinued".

'Tragic case'

The coroner said he would be talking to Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood about training for officers involved in pursuits.

The inquest heard Mr Seddon had points on his licence and if he had received any more he could have been banned.

Following the verdict, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: "As a result of this tragic case Thames Valley Police has gained a great amount of learning and, as a result, we have reviewed a number of our policies, our training and the way that we do things."

A statement read by the family's lawyer said: "The family welcomes the jury's conclusions that the positioning of a police vehicle ahead of a fast-moving pursuit created a hazard for Matt and played more than a minimal role in the collision and that relevant and important information from the lead pursuing officer that he was exceeding his authorised speed was not given to the control room."

The incident was investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which is due to publish its findings.

In January, an officer was given "management advice" and six penalty points on his Thames Valley Police driving licence in relation to the death.

No action was taken against four other officers, although a case against one of them was proven on one point.