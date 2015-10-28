Woodley flat fire victim dies in hospital after blaze

A woman in her 80s has died in hospital the morning after a fire at a flat.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Berkshire Hospital at 22:00 GMT in a life-threatening condition after a fire in Woodley.

Thames Valley Police said: "We were called to a residential property in Norwich Drive, Woodley, at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

"A woman in her 80s was in the flat building. She was taken to hospital where she sadly died this morning."

The fire is not thought to be suspicious.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 21:51 GMT to the property in Norwich Drive and received the stop message at 23:06 GMT.