Newbury A339 death man 'may have fallen from bridge'

Image caption Police believe the 36-year-old fell from the bridge above into the road

A man whose body was found on a dual carriageway in Newbury, Berkshire may have fallen from a bridge police have said.

James Lewis, from Newbury was found on the northbound carriageway of the A339 just after 10:00 GMT on Monday.

Police believe the 36-year-old fell from the bridge above into the road and was then hit by a vehicle.

A lorry driver, thought to be involved in the collision near the Vodafone roundabout, has since been traced.

Thames Valley Police said officers were making further inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Lewis's death.

The force urged anyone with information to come forward.