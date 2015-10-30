We've reached the big four-oh

They are gold-plated, copper-bottomed, cast-iron guarantees of statistical certainty.

The folk in Fareham toil long and hard over their numbers.

So a release of new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is always a cause for celebration.

And this time there's an extra reason to get out the balloons and cake. We've hit the big four-oh!

The median age of the UK population (that is the age at which half the population is younger and half the population is older) at mid-2014 was at its highest ever at 40.0.

Here's the graph to prove it:

The end of World War Two brought the first baby-boom. Then the 1960s added a new crowd - now in their fifties. Nearly one-in-five of us are now over 65 - a 47% increase on 1974.

It's not happened equally for men and women. People stopping smoking and better treatment for heart attacks and strokes has led to a faster improvement in mortality rate for men.

The number aged 75 and over has increased by 149% since the mid 70s whilst for women it has only gone up 61%.

Men's work has also become less physical and safer, in general, over the period. It's a blessing and a challenge, as the NHS and pensions try to keep up with a longer life expectancy.

The ONS has a little present to celebrate this milestone - it calls them a population pyramid - a natty visual illustration of the age structure of a local area.

Compare these two - Oxford and Poole in Dorset.

It's not just the ticking demographic timebomb that these graphs could help us defuse.

The row over tax credits has been driven by statistics, after the Institute For Fiscal Studies unpacked George Osborne's warm words in the budget, and turned them into cold dread of the letters they predicted would drop on people's doormats just before Christmas.

Just like the big four-oh birthday that many of us like to ignore - you're better off embracing the reality of the inevitable statistical truth than getting caught out when it's too late.