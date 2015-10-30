Plan for Maidenhead grammar school approved by Berkshire council

Image copyright Google Image caption The authority is working on the plans with Sir William Borlase's Grammar School

A Berkshire council has voted to support the building of a grammar school in Maidenhead.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead wants to support Marlow's Sir William Borlase's Grammar School develop a satellite school.

The authority has now agreed to provide up to £200,000 to carry out a site search and public consultation.

If it goes ahead, the two-form entry school would open by 2021 and could be attended by as many as 1,000 pupils.

The authority has already spent £80,000 on a feasibility study.

The government recently gave the go-ahead for a new grammar school in Kent, which will be built as an "annexe" of an existing school 10 miles away.

The council report on the plans is expected to be completed by April 2016.