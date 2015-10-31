Hampstead Norreys awarded lottery cash for tomb repairs

Image copyright 3R's Churchyard Project Image caption Restoration work will see the tomb's iron and stonework repaired

Funding has been secured to restore tombs in a Grade I listed village church in Berkshire.

St Mary's in Hampstead Norreys has been given £57,800 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to conserve its nine 18th and 19th Century churchyard tombs.

Plans include restoring and replacing stonework on the tombs which, in some cases, are beginning to collapse.

The work, which also includes the creation of a wildlife garden, was expected to be finished by September.

Stuart McLeod, head of the fund in the South East, said: "Churchyards are a fascinating blend of social history and natural heritage, yet are often overlooked and unloved.

"We are delighted that we have been able to fund this exciting project."