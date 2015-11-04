Bracknell TV firm's blaze-hit building collapses
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial estate in Berkshire.
The fire broke out at TV production company NEP Visions Ltd at the Western Industrial Estate in Bracknell, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The blaze has caused the building to collapse, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Crews have since left the site but will continue to check for hotspots in the coming days.
Thames Valley Police said no injuries had been reported.
Staff removed outside broadcast vehicles from the site as the fire took hold.
A statement issued by the company said: "A fire broke out at the NEP Visions facility last night. Nobody was injured. With help from our sister companies, the show will go on."
National Rail said there were some delays to trains between Ascot and Wokingham as a result, but services were later restored.
Downmill Road remains closed at the Western Road junction.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire service said.