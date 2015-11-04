Bracknell TV firm's blaze-hit building collapses

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The building collapsed as a result of the overnight fire

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial estate in Berkshire.

The fire broke out at TV production company NEP Visions Ltd at the Western Industrial Estate in Bracknell, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The blaze has caused the building to collapse, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Crews have since left the site but will continue to check for hotspots in the coming days.

Thames Valley Police said no injuries had been reported.

Image copyright Dale Clifton Image caption NEP Visions, which specialises in covering major live events for TV, was based in the building

Staff removed outside broadcast vehicles from the site as the fire took hold.

A statement issued by the company said: "A fire broke out at the NEP Visions facility last night. Nobody was injured. With help from our sister companies, the show will go on."

National Rail said there were some delays to trains between Ascot and Wokingham as a result, but services were later restored.

Image copyright Dale Clifton Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated

Image copyright Dale Clifton Image caption Fire crews are continuing to monitor the site for hotspots

Downmill Road remains closed at the Western Road junction.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire service said.

Image caption The fire caused the building's roof to collapse