Red kites' feeding habits in Reading examined

Image copyright Stuart Gay Image caption University of Reading ecologists found more than one in 20 households in the town have fed red kites

The impact of people feeding rare birds of prey in Reading is to be investigated by experts at its university.

Ecologists found more than one in 20 households in the town have fed red kites, helping to boost their numbers.

A new study will look into how their feeding patterns have subsequently changed.

Prof Mark Fellowes said: "Red kites owe both their decline and resurgence to humans."

After centuries of being hunted, only a handful of pairs survived by the 1930s, but red kites have enjoyed a resurgence since a successful reintroduction programme began in 1989.

There are now thought to be around 2,700 breeding pairs across the country.

Research in Reading which began in 2011, found the equivalent of more than 4,300 households put food out for the birds.

The next study will examine people's attitudes to the birds and how the birds' feeding patterns have changed.

There is a debate in conservation circles about whether urban feeding should be encouraged.

Prof Fellowes said: "A little extra human interaction should not do them too much harm, if done sensibly,

"People regularly feed robins, blue tits and blackbirds in their gardens, and their input is crucial in helping birds to survive the harsher winter months in particular. Red kites may benefit in a similar way."