Reading Borough Council sacks two children's services bosses

Image caption Reading Borough Council said its children's services remained "an absolute priority"

A council in Berkshire has sacked two of its children's services bosses.

Reading Borough Council said it ended the contract of Sylvia Chew, the Director of Children, Education and Early Help Services, due to "serious concerns about performance".

It said the decision did not reflect the work of other staff.

The authority has also terminated the temporary contract of interim head of Children's Services, Raj Bharkhada, but has not given a reason.

Internal review

All senior council officers are expected to "make significant achievements in implementing the council's targets and programmes, with progress reviewed at regular intervals", the council said.

Ms Chew, who joined the authority in July, was sacked following an internal review, the council said.

"The decision in no way reflects the valuable and important work being carried out by our staff on a day-to-day basis," it added.

It said children's services at the council remained "an absolute priority" and has appointed Wendy Fabbro as interim statutory director of children's services.

"Wendy Fabbro already holds a director level post at the council, which means she will bring continuity and stability in what is a vital area of the council's work," the authority said.