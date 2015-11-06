West Berkshire children's social workers to get £15,000 cash incentive

Image caption Aspiring musician Sky Caves said the frequent changes of social workers was "unsettling" for her

Children's social workers who stay at West Berkshire Council for three years are being given a £15,000 bonus.

The local authority is offering the cash boost to try to retain staff instead of relying on agency workers.

The British Association of Social Workers had never heard of this sort of incentive and said staff retention issues went "far deeper than money".

The council currently employs 51 social workers to look after about 1,000 children.

'Unsettling'

In March children's services at West Berkshire were branded inadequate by Ofsted, with "frequent changes of social workers" as one of the criticisms.

Sky Caves, 18, from Thatcham, who has had social workers from an early young age, said: "[Social workers] are quite often changing every couple of months and you don't meet them very much.

"It's unsettling because you want to build a relationship with this person who is responsible for what you're going to be doing and where you'll be staying.

"It's difficult to trust someone if you don't even know them."

Rachael Wardell, head of children's services at West Berkshire Council, said she hoped to attract between 20 and 30 more permanent social workers with this "retention bonus" after three years' service.

"It's very difficult to retain people in a social work market where you get more money by moving around," she said.

Currently the council has 30% agency social workers and aims to reduce this to 20%.

Karen Goodman from the British Association of Social Workers said: "The issues go far deeper than just money.

"One of the things we hear constantly from members are the very high case loads, the target culture and the constant level of criticism.

"Nationally as a profession we are not managing to retain them."