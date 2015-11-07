Woman dies in crash on Sunningdale school grounds

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in a parking area of the boys' boarding preparatory school

A woman died when she was hit by a car in the grounds of a school in Berkshire.

The woman, in her 50s, was hit by a Ford Galaxy in the grounds of Sunningdale Boys School in Dry Arch Road, Sunningdale, on Thursday evening.

The crash happened in a parking area within the school's grounds, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle in the moments beforehand is urged to contact Thames Valley Police.

Sunningdale School is a private boys' preparatory boarding school for about 100 pupils aged seven to 13.