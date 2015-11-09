Decision to sell off HMP Reading welcomed by council

Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The Treasury has announced 'outdated' Victorian prisons like HMP Reading will be sold off

A government announcement that Reading jail will be the first of a number of Victorian prisons to be sold off has been welcomed by councillors.

The Grade II-listed prison was shut in 2013 and Reading Borough Council hoped to take it over for redevelopment.

But in October the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it would be retained in case of contingencies.

The council described the decision as "disastrous" and said it now was happy with the government's reversal.

Deputy council leader Tony Page said he was pleased with the "U-turn", but added the MoJ first announced the prison would be sold two years ago.

He said: "It is a welcome development, providing this is now followed up with a timetable."

'Outdated prisons'

He added that until a timetable for the sale was in place the council could not start talking to interested buyers.

The council's discussions on alternative uses for the site have involved English Heritage and the Ancient Monuments Commission.

One plan would see it becoming part of the regeneration of the town's Abbey Quarter, the 12th Century ruins where Henry I was buried.

Announcing plans to open five new prisons, Chancellor George Osborne said the government would close "old, outdated prisons in city centres, and sell the sites to build thousands of much-needed new homes".

The treasury has not announced how many other prisons will be sold.