A stand at Reading FC's stadium has been officially renamed in honour of the former academy coach who died following a battle with cancer.

Eamonn Dolan, who had been treated for a tumour on his bladder, died on 21 June at the age of 48.

The Eamonn Dolan stand at the Madejski Stadium was opened ahead of the team's first Championship match of the season.

Wording on a plaque on the stand described him as a "true Royal".

A giant image of Mr Dolan, made up of smaller pictures of the 32 young players he helped to graduate to the first team, has also been erected outside the north stand.

The players who came through the Academy system during his 12 years in charge including current Premier League stars Shane Long and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Former Reading captain Ady Williams said: "Thirty two in 12 years is an amazing stat. Will it ever be done again? I'm not so sure it will."

Reading FC co-chairman Sir John Madejski joined members of the Dolan family to unveil the plaque, dedicating the stand to a "believer" and a "true Royal".