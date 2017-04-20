Image caption Fiona Mactaggart has been Slough's MP since 1997

Slough's MP Fiona Mactaggart has announced she will not stand in June's general election.

In a letter to constituents, she wrote: "I have been bored by political squabbles over personalities and I know I don't still have the passion which has driven my politics for 20 years."

She has become the ninth Labour MP to quit the Commons after several others announced their retirement, including Alan Johnson.

The 63-year-old was elected in 1997.

Ms Mactaggart was one of 13 MPs who voted against holding a snap general election after Theresa May called for a poll to be held by the summer.

Which MPs are going and who might return?

In the letter to her constituents, she added: "I have decided to give someone else a chance to do the wonderful job which I have been privileged to hold for so long.

"I know I'll miss it, and I didn't want this to happen so fast. I foolishly believed the prime minister when she said again and again that she wouldn't call an early election."

Ms Mactaggart, who was an active campaigner against slavery and trafficking, is currently a member of the Intelligence and Security Committee.

Continuing her letter she explained: "I have been frustrated by cruel immigration rules which prevent families from living together in this country where they are citizens while inefficient administration means that some people easily flout the rules.

"I am embarrassed to discuss with our head teachers how they will cut spending to fit the meagre budgets they face.

"I have been depressed by the way the fantastic capacity in the voluntary sector is being run down by lack of funds or poor leadership."