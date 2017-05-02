Arrest after policeman knocked down by car in Tilehurst

Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was knocked down in a car park in Tilehurst

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car while on patrol.

The officer was knocked down by the vehicle after he approached the driver in a car park near Neath Gardens in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday evening.

Thames Valley Police said he suffered injuries to the chest and head and was discharged from hospital on the same day.

A 52-year-old has been questioned and remains under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.