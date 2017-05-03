New £5 coins issued to celebrate Windsor name centenary

Image copyright Royal Mint Image caption Among the coins available are a 22-carat gold proof piece priced at £1,945

The Royal Mint has issued £5 coins to commemorate the House of Windsor's 100th anniversary.

They feature Windsor Castle's round tower flying the Royal Standard and are surrounded by sprigs of oak.

Among the coins available are a 22-carat gold proof piece priced at £1,945, a silver coin for £82.50 and a Brilliant Uncirculated coin for £13.

The Royal Family's name was changed to Windsor in 1917 because of anti-German feeling during the First World War.

King George V decided that it was inappropriate for the royals to hold the German name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha - which came to the family in 1840 with the marriage of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert - while Britain was fighting Germany.

He issued a royal proclamation on 17 July 1917, declaring that they would "be styled and known as the House and Family of Windsor".

Image copyright Royal Mint Image caption The image on the coins is based on the Badge of the House of Windsor

Windsor Castle - one of the Queen's favourite retreats - was built in the 11th Century and is the oldest and largest continually occupied castle in Europe.

The image on the coins is based on the Badge of the House of Windsor - originally approved by the Queen's father George VI.