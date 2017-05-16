Newbury arson attack on house as children slept

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were trying to trace anyone acting suspiciously in Hutton Close.

An arsonist is being hunted after trying to set fire to a house as children slept inside.

The attacker poured accelerant over the front door before setting it alight, at a house in Newbury.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, which broke out at 22:00 BST on Monday in Hutton Close, and the children's father managed to put it out.

Thames Valley Police, who appealed for witnesses, said the arsonist might have "sustained burns" to their hands.

Investigating officer Det Con Phil Stephens said it was an "extremely serious offence".

"Thankfully the father managed to extinguish the fire and no-one was hurt, but this offence could have easily ended in tragedy," he said.