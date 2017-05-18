Ascot's Heatherwood Hospital unveils £90m rebuild plans

Image copyright Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust Image caption If approved, the new hospital will include six operating theatres, new cardiac facilities and 40 inpatient beds

An NHS hospital previously threatened with closure could be rebuilt under £90m redevelopment plans.

Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot will be replaced by a new building if plans are approved, said Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The project includes the sale of land for housing which would part-fund the redevelopment.

The plans are on public display at the hospital from 15:00 BST to 19:00 before being submitted to the local council.

The trust said the current building was too costly to maintain and no longer fit for use by modern standards.

If approved, the new hospital will include six operating theatres, new cardiac facilities and 40 inpatient beds.

In 2012 the hospital was considered for closure by its previous NHS trust, Heatherwood and Wexham Park, as part of cost-saving measures.

Frimley Health, which acquired Heatherwood in 2014, announced some initial redevelopment plans last year, but these have been revised following a series of public consultations.

Amendments include ditching proposals for woodland villas on site, and agreeing to lower the site of the new building so as not to spoil the view from neighbouring properties.

After the public exhibition, the plans will be submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.