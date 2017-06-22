Christmas Eve killer held under Mental Health Act for Warren Duke stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Jellicoe Close in the Cippenham area of Slough in December 2015

A killer who fatally stabbed his host on Christmas Eve has been detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Joseph Storr had nowhere to stay over the festive period until Warren Duke invited him into his house in Slough, Berkshire in 2015.

Storr, 25, stabbed Mr Duke in the neck and was sentenced at Reading Crown Court earlier.

He previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Det Supt Nora Holford said: "I hope that the sentencing of Storr will go some way in providing a small amount of solace to the family of Mr Duke whose loss has been extremely distressing.

"Mr Duke allowed Storr to stay in his house, and it is devastating that this act of kindness would lead to his death.

She said Storr had been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order and would no longer pose a risk to the public.

Officers were called to Jellicoe Close in the Cippenham area of the Berkshire town at 18:40 GMT on the day of the attack.

Paramedics were unable to save Mr Duke, 48, and a post-mortem examination later revealed he had died as a result of a single stab wound.