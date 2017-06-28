Jacqueline Pattenden killing: Man jailed for stabbing

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Michael Rough pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Jacqueline Pattenden

A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing his partner to death in a Berkshire village.

Michael Rough, 55, admitted killing Jacqueline Pattenden at his home in Crowthorne in October 2016.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Pattenden died from a stab wound to her chest.

Mr Rough was sentenced at Reading Crown Court for the manslaughter on Tuesday to 14 years' imprisonment with a three-year extended licence on release.

Image caption Jacqueline Pattenden had just come off her cancer medication and was "getting her life back"

In October last year, police received a call from the home of Rough stating he had stabbed his girlfriend.

Officers went to their home and were let in by Rough. They found 53-year-old Ms Pattenden, known as Jackie, unconscious in a bedroom.

Mr Rough, of Ellis Road in Crowthorne, pleaded guilty in March at the same court to one count of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime unit, said: "I hope today's sentencing will enable those who knew and loved Jackie to have a sense of closure and be able to move on from this utterly tragic time in their lives".