Man dies in Reading town centre incident

Image copyright Google Image caption Southampton Street is closed between Pell Street and The Oracle shopping centre

A man was declared dead at the scene of an incident in Reading after police were called out in the early hours.

Emergency services attended Southampton Street in the town centre at about 04:15 BST, where the man was found.

An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing and the road remains closed, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers are refusing to give details about the nature of the man's injuries or the circumstances of his death.

Forensic officers are at the scene and police are carrying out house-to-house inquiries.