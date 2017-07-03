Man kicked in 'vicious' attack on Christchurch Bridge

Image caption Thames Valley Police said the attacker only stopped when someone walking on the bridge intervened

A man was left unconscious after being repeatedly kicked in the head in a "vicious" attack on a pedestrian bridge.

The 33-year-old was assaulted on Christchurch Bridge in Reading at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said the attacker only stopped when someone walking on the bridge intervened.

The force added they did not think it was a random attack. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Det Con Amy Hickman-Holden said: "While we do not believe this was a random attack, it was a vicious one, with the offender kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

"We believe the victim was helped by several members of the public while he was on the floor, and other members were subjected to verbal abuse from the offender".