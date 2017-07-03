Slough drain cleaner attack: Photos of Joe Davies released

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Police said the experience had been "traumatic" for Joe Davies

The family of a man who was left with serious burns after drain cleaner was thrown in his face have released photographs of his injuries.

Joe Davies, 23, also suffered burns to his chest and hands in the attack outside a property in Myrtle Crescent, Slough, on Saturday.

He was released from hospital on Sunday following treatment, police said.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and has been released under investigation.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The 23-year-old suffered burns to his face, chest and hands

Det Con Rob Gibson, from Thames Valley Police, said Mr Davies and his attacker were "believed to be known to each other".

"This has been a traumatic experience for the victim," he added.