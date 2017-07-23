Death of man, 34, in Tilehurst 'no longer suspicious'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the 34-year-old victim at a property Bramshaw Road, Tilehurst

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after an attack in Reading has been released without charge.

Police found a 34-year-old man at a property in Bramshaw Road, Tilehurst, on Wednesday at about 01:20 BST following reports of an assault.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died during the afternoon.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Det Insp Stuart Blaik said: "Following an extensive investigation, and in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the death is no longer being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

"I would like to continue to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this difficult time."