Sewage in East Garston homes after pipe burst

Image caption Sewage flooded into homes following the burst

Homes and gardens in a Berkshire village were left awash with sewage after a pipe burst twice in three days.

The pipe in East Garston initially gave way on Saturday night forcing several elderly residents in Humphrey's Lane to leave their homes.

Homeowner Roger Green said: "In minutes the sewage was pouring. It was nearly up to my knees in my back garden."

Workmen repaired the pipe and put it back into use on Monday lunchtime when it burst again.

The waste has also flooded the gardens of a number of properties in the lane.

Image caption Sewage has also flooded a number of gardens

Sovereign Housing Association, which owns four of the homes affected by the flooding, said it had since moved two residents to alternative accommodation.

A spokesman said "it could be months" before they are able to return.

Deana Carpenter, whose 94 year-old grandmother Rose Alder has been forced to leave her home, said: "It popped and within 10 minutes it was at the front door. It was in every room, every piece of carpet and flooring.

"The wallpaper is lifting off the walls, it's in all the wood in the kitchen the skirting boards, the tiles. It's horrendous."

Thames Water said it was working on a long-term solution "to reduce the risk of anything like this happening again".

In a statement, the firm said: "Sewer flooding is a horrible experience. We are really sorry to the people affected by the burst pipe."