Man charged with attempted murder after Reading jogger attacked

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a jogger was assaulted.

The woman was attacked while running in Tanners Lane, near Emmer Green, Reading, at about 08:00 BST on Sunday.

She passed a man on a skateboard and a few moments later he assaulted her, Thames Valley Police said. The victim managed to get away and hide in some brambles.

Callum Mcphee, 28, of Chalkhouse Green Road, Kidmore End, Reading, has been charged with attempted murder.

The woman received treatment from a paramedic and also was treated by her GP.

Detective Chief Inspector Lis Knight said: "Shortly before the attack the victim was passed by a man who was riding a bicycle.

"We believe that this cyclist may have seen both the victim and the attacker prior to this incident."

Mr Mcphee appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 25 August.