Salt Hill Park stabbing: Man dies three weeks on

A murder investigation has started after a man was stabbed while sitting on a skate ramp.

The 24-year-old victim was one of two people attacked as they sat in Salt Hill Park, Slough, after being approached by three men.

He suffered life-threatening injuries in the assault on 10 July and died in hospital on Monday.

Two people have been arrested and released while inquiries continue. Another was released without charge.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will now take place.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said: "We have launched a murder investigation after the victim, who was assaulted three weeks ago, sadly died.

"Detectives have been working to piece together the circumstances of what happened."

The other victim, also aged 24, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.